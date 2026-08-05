Jaÿ-Z Drops New Verse on Beyoncé’s ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Remix

Jaÿ-Z fans have been treated to a new verse as he hops on the remix of Beyoncé's B'Day-era track, "Morning Dew (Donk)."

On Wednesday (August 5), Bey released the track to streaming services ahead of the 20-year anniversary re-release of B'Day in September, along with a remix pack that included an acoustic "4:44" version and a "Donk Mix." The original version was produced by Pharrell, while the new version now also includes an interpolation of Sheck Wes’ "Mo Bamba" and samples of Soulja Boy’s "Donk" and the Isley Brothers' "Between the Sheets."

Originally released in September 2006, B'Day produced fan favorites like "Déjà Vu," "Ring the Alarm," "Irreplaceable" and "Upgrade U." The former peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Ring the Alarm" became Bey's highest-debuting single at the time, but ended her streak of top-ten singles after peaking at No. 11.

The surprise release has also reignited speculation that Beyoncé's long-awaited Act III announcement could be just around the corner. Fans have spent months theorizing about the final installment of the trilogy she began with 2022's Renaissance (Act I), which celebrated dance and house music, before pivoting to country on 2024's Cowboy Carter (Act II). Rumors continue to swirl that Act III could feature rock influences, while others believe it may even be a full collaborative album with Jay.

Listen to Beyoncé's "Morning Dew (Donk)" with Jaÿ-Z below.

Listen to Beyoncé's "Morning Dew (Donk)" with Jaÿ-Z

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