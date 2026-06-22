Jaÿ-Z’s Hair Journey From Dreadlocks to Afro Unfolds in New Beyoncé-Narrated Cécred Video

Beyoncé is giving fans an intimate look at Jaÿ-Z’s hair transformation from locs to an afro in a new mini documentary.

On Monday (June 22), Bey's Cécred hair brand shared the video, titled The Blueprint, to their YouTube channel. The seven-minute clip documents Hov’s decision to comb out his signature locs after growing them for over eight years. He ditched them instead for the afro he debuted at the Roots Picnic last month.

"Everyone wants to know the details of Jay’s hair transformation," Bey starts, before revealing that the decision was made in homage to Hov's late father.

"Jay told me a few months ago he was planning on combing out his locs for the Philly show with The Roots," she said. "He wanted to do this in honor of his father. His name was Adnis Reeves and his favorite sports team was from Philly. His dad used to rock a ’fro, so he wanted to rock a ’fro in his honor."

The superstar singer didn't initially believe her husband's hair could actually be undone, but said the family ultimately worked together, along with the help of Cécred products, to carefully take them down. The process became a shared experience, with Bey, their daughter Blue Ivy and others participating in what she describes as a "labor of love."

Bey also revealed that the reason Jay grew his hair out to begin with was to show Blue that "her hair was like his hair," after the then-5-year-old expressed that she was self-conscious about her hair texture.

"Hair grows. People grow. So the transformation can be emotional," Bey said.

Take a look at the full video below.

Watch Beyoncé Narrate Jaÿ-Z's Hair Journey

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