Dame Dash Finally Agrees With Jaÿ-Z, Thinks Dissing Ye in New Freestyle Was Appropriate for Speaking on Hov’s Kids

In a recent interview, Dame Dash finally agrees with Jay-Z and thinks dissing Ye in his Roots Picnic freestyle was appropriate after the Chicago rapper-producer disrespected his children in a social media rant last year.

On Monday (June 8), Art of Dialogue posted a video segment on their YouTube page featuring Dame Dash addressing a few topics, including Jaÿ-Z's viral Roots Picnic freestyle. In the clip, Dame agreed with Hov dissing Ye in his new freestyle for disrespecting his children. But the former rap mogul feels it wasn't Ye's fault entirely.

"Yeah, but Kanye is bipolar. He's admitted he's bipolar. And I think people think just cause he's famous, that bipolar is different for broke people than it is for rich people, you know," Dame explained. "But yeah, I thought the kid thing I wouldn't do that. I wouldn't advise. I wasn't with that."

"Like if I was in front of Kanye, I'm like, 'Now you went too far.' But I know he's sick," he continued. "So, it's just the people around him have to care enough about him to know that when he's triggered and he's not and he's not taking his medicine, he's drinking and he's not sleeping, that it's probably going to be tragic the things he's probably going to say."

Dame is referring to Ye's angry rant in March of 2025 where he disrespected Jaÿ-Z and Beyoncé's twin children, Sir and Rumi Carter, by questioning their mental capacity. The Donda artist would later apologize for his remarks but the damage was done.

In Hov's Roots Picnic freestyle, which he debuted at the festival on May 30 in Philadelphia, Jigga appeared to give a cautionary warning to Ye for stepping out of bounds with his attacks on him and his family.

"You ever heard of a wunderkind?/My children is some of them, have you ni**as no shame?" he rapped. Y'all tryin' to get under skin/I really get under skin, ask Un how I'm playin'/Y'all thugs with y'all thumbs again/Everybody think they're the ones insane/You're no maniac, watch how sane he act in my presence, ni**as shrink."

Dame Dash's interview and Jaÿ-Z's freestyle can be viewed below.

See Dame Dash Talk About Jay-Z Dissing Ye in His Freestyle and Ye Being Bipolar at 3-Minute Mark

Watch Jay-Z's Full 2026 Roots Picnic Freestyle

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