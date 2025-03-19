Ye Does the Unthinkable by Posting the Most Vile Tweets About Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Kids

UPDATE (March 19):

Ye is opening up more about his rift with Jay-Z.

Following tweets where Ye surmised Jay-Z would try to kill him for Ye's recent comments about Hov's kids, Yeezy fully explained his disdain for his former label boss.

"I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T," Ye posted below. "I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO SH*T TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. SH*T HURTS SO F**K BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F**K ME."

ORIGINAL STORY (March 19):

Ye is now going in on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids as part of his latest explosive X rant.

Ye Disses Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Children

After dissing several rappers on X on Tuesday (March 13), Yeezy set his sights on Hov and Bey.

"NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCE ON THE OTHER END F**K THOSE KOON A*S NI**AS AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES," Ye typed in the tweets below.

Ye later deleted the post and revealed he only took it down because he feared his account would be removed. He then went even further, claiming the power couple's youngest children, Rumi and Sir, may have an intellectual disability.

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS THEYRE RET**DED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION IS SUCH A BLESSING HAVING RET**DED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE," Ye added. "AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCE GET TO RAISE THEIR RET**DED A*S KIDS."

The controversial Chicago rapper then revealed the reason behind his rift with Jigga.

"AINT NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT," Ye posted. "F**K JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.

Ye Gets Backlash for Comments About Jay-Z's Kids

Ye is being called out on social media, with the collective thought being that he crossed the line by coming for Hov's children.

"Kanye West goes on these attention seeking rants every month, but wholeheartedly talking about Beyoncé and Jay z kids is so f**ked up dude smh," one X user tweeted.

"Kanye West is a real piece of sh*t for those comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé kids," another post reads.

"Kanye West would never in his mentally delayed life say any of the stuff he’s said in the actual presence of JAY-Z," someone else posted about the topic.

The posts about Jay and Bey came in the midst of Ye promoting a new Bully film featuring music from his upcoming album. Prior to calling out the couple, Ye dissed Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Travis Scott and others.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

Check out Ye's latest viral rant below.