Ye Nears Settlement With Former Assistant Who Sued Rapper for Sexual Harassment

Ye is reportedly near a settlement agreement with a former assistant who sued the rapper-producer for sexual harassment.

According to a report on Patch.com, published on Tuesday (June 30), Lauren Pisciotta, who was Ye's former assistant, had reached a settlement "in principle" with the Grammy Award-winning rapper. A settlement in principle is a preliminary agreement in which both parties agree on the fundamental terms of a resolution prior to finalizing the actual paperwork.

At a hearing on Monday (June 29), attorneys notified Judge Nicholas F. Daum that both parties had reached a settlement "in principle" during a June 4 mediation. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

XXL has reached out to Lauren Pisciotta's attorney and Ye's rep for comment.

In court documents obtained by XXL, Lauren Pisciotta initiated a lawsuit against Ye in June of 2024. She alleged in her suit that the veteran rapper sent sexually explicit messages and recordings to her throughout her employment with him between 2021 and 2022. Ye hired Pisciotta in July 2021 after they met during the development of his Yeezy fashion line.

She also claimed that she contributed to three songs on Ye's 2021 album Donda in her documents.

In October of 2024, Lauren amended her lawsuit to include a shocking allegation that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Ye while attending a studio session co-hosted by Diddy. Lauren did not implicate Diddy of any wrongdoing.

Ye, through his attorney, has vehemently denied all claims and has accused Lauren of blackmail.

Watch Law&Crime Network's Report: 10 Gross Allegations in Ye's New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Get our free mobile app