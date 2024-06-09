Ye’s Former Assistant Claims in Lawsuit Rapper and Wife Bragged About Having Five-Person Orgy

Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, are accused of bragging about having a five-person orgy according to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by the producer's former assistant.

Lawsuit Alleges Ye, Wife Bragged About Five-Person Orgy

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Ye's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, claimed the Chicago rapper-producer sent her inappropriate texts and videos while she was employed to him in 2021 through 2022. Ye hired Pisciotta in July 2021 after they met during the development of his Yeezy fashion line. She also claimed that she contributed to three songs on Ye's 2021 album Donda in her documents.

Pisciotta, who is also a former OnlyFans model, also stated in her suit that part of her job duties was to coordinate Uber rides for women to meet with Ye. In August of 2022, while scheduling an Uber, Pisciotta alleged that Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, bragged about having a five-person orgy to her.

In another incident that same month, Pisciotta claimed Ye told her to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said "it was covering too much." Later that evening at the office, Pisciotta alleged Ye asked Censori and other female guests to perform oral sex on him and his male guests in the office changing room.

During this same time period, Pisciotta claimed that Ye asked design assistants at the Yeezy/Gap office why they wouldn't want to have sex with him. The 36-year-old model also alleged Ye was extremely upset and angry that she wouldn't sleep with him.

Ye's Attorney Says Allegations in Lawsuit Are "Baseless"

In response to Pisciotta's lawsuit, Ye's attorney, Brian Brumfield, sent a statement to XXL on June 4 labeling her suit "baseless" and without merit. Mr. Brumfield asserted that Pisciotta's lawsuit is a frivolous attempt to extort money from Ye.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected," the statement read. "Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct."

"During her employment, Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours," the statement continued. "On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss. It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery. Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta's blackmail demands have gone from $60M last year to $50M in last week's frivolous filing."

"Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment. It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means," Mr. Brumfield added in his statement. "Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction, leading her to fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion. Ye isn’t the only celebrity targeted by Pisciotta. Jay Leno is suing her for stealing his chin."

