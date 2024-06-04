Ye’s Attorney Clowns Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim’s Appearance, Accuses Her of Blackmail

Ye's attorney is firing back at the woman who recently filed a lawsuit against the rapper for sexual harassment, and the legal rep is taking some potshots in the process.

Ye's Attorney Responds to New Lawsuit

On Tuesday (June 4), Ye's attorney Brian Brumfield released a statement to XXL in response to the civil lawsuit filed by Lauren Pisciotta on Monday (June 3). The artist formerly known as Kanye West's legal rep is calling cap on the allegations and insists Ye will file a countersuit.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected," the lengthy statement begins. "Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct. During her employment Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours."

The statement goes on to accuse Pisciotta of using sexual coercion in an attempt to make monetary gain off Ye.

"On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss," Brumfield continues. "It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery. Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta's blackmail demands have gone from $60M last year to $50M in last week's frivolous filing. Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment."

The statement concludes: "It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means. Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction, leading her to fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion. Ye isn’t the only celebrity targeted by Pisciotta. Jay Leno is suing her for stealing his chin."

Ye Sued Multiple Times This Year

As previously reported, TMZ broke the news that former OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta sued Ye for sexual harassment. The suit claims Ye hired Pisciotta in July of 2021 after meeting her while developing his fashion line. He allegedly offered her $1 million a year if she quit OF to work for him. She accepted the offer, but shortly afterward, Pisciotta claims, the Chicago rapper-producer began sending her unwanted sexually explicit texts. He later began going into visceral detail about his sexual fantasies.

Pisciotta claims she was let go in October of 2022 with a promise from Ye to pay her a $3 million severance, which she claims she never received. She is suing Ye for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, hostile work environment and breach of contract.

Back in April, Ye was sued by a former employee of his fashion brand Yeezy and Donda Academy for racial discrimination.

