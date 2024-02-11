Kanye West Promotes His Clothing Line in Selfie Video for His 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Kanye West promoted his Yeezy website in his 2024 Super Bowl commercial.

Kanye West Stars In His Own 2024 Super Bowl Ad

Kanye West promoted his website Yeezy.com in his new commercial, which premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Feb. 11). In his unconventional ad, which can be viewed below, Ye records a selfie video of himself complaining that he spent so much money securing an advertising spot during Super Bowl 58 that he didn't have any money left to shoot an actual commercial.

Nevertheless, Ye spent the last few minutes in his ad touting his Yeezy website and informing viewers that he's selling shoes at his webstore. The Chicago rapper-producer even spelled out the URL: "Y-E-E-Z-Y...dot com," he said.

Kanye is also selling various T-shirts and pants on his website, as well as vinyl versions of his just-released album, Vultures 1.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Finally Release Vultures 1 Album

In the wee hours of Saturday morning (Feb. 10), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally delivered their long-awaited joint project Vultures 1. Along with the LP's previously released title track "Vultures" featuring Bump J and Lil Durk, the 16-song tracklist sees guest appearances from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, YG and Quavo, among others.

Their collaborative album comes after Ye and Ty Dolla hosted album listening events at Chicago's United Center on Thursday (Feb. 8) and at the UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y., on Friday (Feb. 9). Kanye also released a music video for the song "Talking/Once Again" featuring his daughter North West.

