Ye Says He Wants to Have a Threesome With Michelle Obama

Ye says he wants to sleep with the former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Ye Reveals Dream Threesome

On Sunday (April 21), snippets from Ye's upcoming interview with Justin Laboy began dropping online. In one clip, which can be seen below, the rapper-producer reveals who would be in his dream threesome along with his wife Bianca Censori.

"Michelle Obama," Ye blurts out after giving the question some thought. "Gotta f**k the president's wife," he adds before having a hearty laugh.

Ye Premieres "Like That (Remix)" Verse

During the interview, which is slated to air in full on Monday (April 22) at 7 p.m. EST, Ye also debuted his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)." The verse finds Ye taking shots at Drake and J. Cole.

"Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a/You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?," Ye raps on the verse. "Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as (Bad for n***as)/Y'all so outta sight, outta mind (Outta sight)/I can't even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry/Play this s**t back a hundred-thirty times."

The updated version has since been uploaded to YouTube. It is sans Kendrick Lamar but features a new verse from Future.

See Ye talking about wanting a threesome with Michelle Obama below.

Watch a Clip From Ye's Interview With Justin Laboy