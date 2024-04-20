Ye Goes at J. Cole on ‘Like That’ Remix and Instagram – Report

Ye goes in on J. Cole on Instagram and on the remix of Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That."

Ye Premieres His Verse on "Like That (Remix)"

On Saturday (April 20), Ye appeared on Justin Laboy's podcast The Download and premiered his verse on the remix of Future and Metro Boomin's track "Like That." On the song, the Grammy-winning rapper-producer takes aim at J. Cole for being soft and also downplays Drake by claiming he can't recite a lyric from the Toronto rhymer.

"Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a/You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?/Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as (Bad for n***as)/Y'all so outta sight, outta mind (Outta sight)/I can't even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry/Play this shit back a hundred-thirty times," Ye rapped on the song.

Additionally, Ye shared an image of an illustration depicting a man and a woman on his Instagram. In the artwork, which can be viewed below, the man informs the woman that he does not listen to J. Cole's music, which leads the woman to perform fellatio on him.

There's no word on when the official "Like That (Remix)" will arrived on digital streaming platforms.

"Like That" Debuts No. 1 on the Hot 100 Chart

Ye's appearance on the "Like That (Remix)" follows the original track debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on April 1. The initial tune, which features Kendrick Lamar taking shots at Drake and J. Cole, appear on Future and Young Metro joint project, We Don't Trust You.

Watch Ye play his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's verse on "Like That (Remix)" below.

Watch Ye Premiere His "Like That (Remix)" Verse on The Download Podcast