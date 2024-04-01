Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘Like That’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Future and Metro Boomin now have the No. 1 album and the No. 1 song in the country.

"Like That" Debuts No. 1 on the Hot 100 Chart

On Monday (April 1), Billboard updated the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart revealing Future and Metro Boomin's new single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar has taken the top spot after one week out. The new track, which resides on Future and Metro's new joint album We Don't Trust You and finds K-Dot taking shot and J. Cole and Drake, tallied 59.6 million streams, 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 9,000 units. The streams total is the most streams for a song in over a year.

We Don't Trust You Tops Billboard 200 Chart

News of the No. 1 single comes a day after Billboard announced We Don't Trust You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album moved 251,000 equivalent album units. The total marks the biggest first-week sales number for an album of any genre in 2024. This is Future's ninth No. 1 album and Metro's fourth.

Check out Billboard revealing the top 10 of the new Hot 100 chart and listen to Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar below.

