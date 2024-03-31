Future and Metro Boomin’s Joint Album We Don’t Trust You Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart
Future and Metro Boomin can each add another No. 1 album to their resumes as their joint album We Don't Trust You has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.
On Sunday (March 31), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the latest edition of the Billboard 200 chart, which reveals the long-awaited joint effort from Hendrix and Young Metro moved 251,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The tally marks the biggest first-week sales number for an album of any genre in 2024.
This is Future's ninth No. 1 album, with his previous chart-topping effort being his most recent project I Never Liked You in 2022. This is Metro Boomin's fourth No. 1 effort and also back-to-back No. 1s as his Heroes & Villains album also topped the charts in 2022.
On top of a No. 1 album, there is a chance Future and Metro could have the No. 1 song in the country when Billboard announces the new Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar. The song, which finds K-Dot going at Drake and J. Cole, was in heavy rotation within this week.
Future and Metro Battle Beyonce for No. 1 in Week Two
Future and Metro will have an uphill battle trying to repeat. Beyoncé released her Act II: Cowboy Carter album on Friday (March 29). The superstar singer's new LP will likely take the top spot next week.