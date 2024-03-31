Future and Metro Boomin’s Joint Album We Don’t Trust You Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Future and Metro Boomin can each add another No. 1 album to their resumes as their joint album We Don't Trust You has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.

We Don't Trust You Premieres at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

On Sunday (March 31), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the latest edition of the Billboard 200 chart, which reveals the long-awaited joint effort from Hendrix and Young Metro moved 251,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The tally marks the biggest first-week sales number for an album of any genre in 2024.

This is Future's ninth No. 1 album, with his previous chart-topping effort being his most recent project I Never Liked You in 2022. This is Metro Boomin's fourth No. 1 effort and also back-to-back No. 1s as his Heroes & Villains album also topped the charts in 2022.

On top of a No. 1 album, there is a chance Future and Metro could have the No. 1 song in the country when Billboard announces the new Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar. The song, which finds K-Dot going at Drake and J. Cole, was in heavy rotation within this week.

Future and Metro Battle Beyonce for No. 1 in Week Two

Future and Metro will have an uphill battle trying to repeat. Beyoncé released her Act II: Cowboy Carter album on Friday (March 29). The superstar singer's new LP will likely take the top spot next week.

