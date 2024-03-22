Fans Are Excited About Metro Boomin and Future’s Nod to Mobb Deep on New Album

Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album is here, and King Pluto tackles a classic Mobb Deep beat on "Seen it All."

Future and Metro Boomin Pay Homage to Mobb Deep

On Friday (March 22), Future and Metro Boomin dropped off their highly anticipated new album, We Don't Trust You. Rap fans will notice that Young Metro flipped Mobb Deep's 1999 track "Quiet Storm" beat for "Seen it All," the 16th track on the album.

This moment is telling considering the "Mask Off" pair paid homage to Mobb Deep in the trailer for We Don't Trust You, which dropped on March 8. In the trailer, Future and Metro are in the desert decked out in their finest ’fits as Prodigy's message to wack rappers plays out.

"Got a lot of f**kin' garbage-a*s rappers out here, runnin’ around like these n***as ain't supposed to be rappin', son, ya na'mean? This game's meant for select circle few, select few, man," Prodigy says.

Plenty of fans are feeling the sample. "Future stepped up his rapping. He on a soul sample and a Mobb Deep sample wow," wrote a user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Metro got future rapping over mobb deep samples that drake era of bad rap last two years is dead," another wrote.

See more reactions from fans below.

"Seen it All" Title Inspired by Prodigy's Words

Future and Metro got the title of the track from a few words Prodigy spit at the beginning of Mobb Deep's "Quiet Storm," produced by Havoc. On the song, Prodigy lets anyone listening know that their rhymes are the real deal.

"We done seen it all, and been through it all, yo/Let y'all n***as know right now/Word to mother, for real, for real/That s**t is the truth, I'm not lyin'," he says.

Take a listen to Future and Metro Boomin's song "Seen it All" and their We Dont Trust You Album below. Also, check out fans' reactions after that.

