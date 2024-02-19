The votes are in and Metro Boomin has been crowned the beat king for the XXL Awards 2024.

Metro Boomin Wins Producer of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

This year's Producer of the Year category was stacked, and included Metro Boomin, RiotUSA, The Alchemist, Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, BNYX and Earl on the Beat. On Monday (Feb. 19), Metro came out victorious. Young Leland was also over the place in 2023, coproducing records like Young Thug's "Oh U Went," The Weeknd's "Popular," Travis Scott's "Until Further Notice" and more. He also curated the entire Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, coproducing 10 songs on the release, and delivered his Grammy nominated Heroes & Villains album at the tail end of 2022. It was nearly impossible to go too long without hearing his tag at the beginning of a new banger last year.

Metro's win this year comes after ATL Jacob was named Producer of the Year in 2023. The Georgia beat maker coproduced Future's multiplatinum-selling smash "Wait for U" featuring Drake and sampling Tems, which won Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Jacob's 2023 credits also included Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Kanye West's "Pablo," Lil Baby's "Waterfall Flow," Kevin Gates' "Super General (Freestyle)," Babyface Ray's "6 Mile Show," GloRilla's "No More Love" and Big30's "Uh Huh," among many others.

This year's XXL Awards Board features over 250 of rappers, tastemakers, industry insiders and execs who voted on 11 categories including 50 Cent, 2 Chainz, Charlamagne Tha God, Sway Calloway, DJ Drama, Hot 97's Ebro Darden, DJ Khaled, Def Jam Recordings CEO Tunji Balogun, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson and many others.