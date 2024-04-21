Future and Metro Boomin Hit No. 1 With Their Sequel Album We Still Don’t Trust You

They did it again! Future and Metro Boomin's sequel album, We Still Don't Trust You, premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Future and Metro Boomin's Sequel Album Hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Future and Metro Boomin's second album, We Still Don't Trust You, landed atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated April 27). The dynamic duo's No. 1 project moved 127,500 equivalent album units in its first week of release.

The rap tandem's new chart achievement makes Future the fifth rapper in history to earn 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, while Metro earns his fifth leader on the tally.

Future and Metro Boomin's reign at No. 1 might be short-lived as Taylor Swift's just-released album, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 1.4 million copies in traditional album sales on its first day of release last Friday (April 19), according to early reports to data-tracking firm Luminate (via Billboard). With early sales numbers like that, it's a sure bet that Swift will reach the top spot next week.

Album sales aside, Future and Metro Boomin had social media chattering thanks to Ye premiering his verse on the duo's unconfirmed remix to their Kendrick Lamar-assisted song "Like That."

On Saturday (April 20), Ye appeared on The Download podcast and debuted his verse on the remix of "Like That." The song features the Chicago rapper-producer going in on both Drake and J. Cole. The track can be heard below.

Future and Metro Boomin's We Dont Trust You Debuts Atop Billboard 200

We Still Don't Trust You arrives after its predecessor debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart back in March. Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You moved 251,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The tally marked the biggest first-week sale for a rap album in 2024, and was followed by the duo's single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

We Don't Trust You's No. 1 debut marked Future's ninth No. 1 album, with his previous chart-topper being his ninth studio album I Never Liked You back in 2022. As for Metro Boomin, this marked his fourth No. 1 album. Heroes & Villains previously topped the Billboard 200 in 2022 as well.

Read More: Future and Drake Might Have Had Beef for Years

Check out Ye's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" below.

Listen to Ye's Verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)"