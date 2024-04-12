Future and Metro Boomin, Chris Brown, DRAM and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Future and Metro Boomin, Chris Brown, DRAM and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Chris Brown Ent./RCA / Wilburn Holding Co./BOominati Worldwide / Waver

Some of the year's biggest new releases continue to pour in as summer gets closer and closer. This time around we got a duo returning for the second time in less than a month, an R&B star gifting fans an expansive deluxe that essentially counts as a new album, a romantic R&B album from someone unexpected and more.

Future and Metro Boomin Return With We Still Don't Trust You

Still fresh off all the commotion caused by their album We Don't Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin return with their follow-up project We Still Don't Trust You. The album cover was revealed by Metro and Future on their Instagram on Tuesday (April 9). The first volume of We Don't Trust You contained 17 songs with guest appearances from Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar and others. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, yielded the No. 1 single "Like That," which found K-Dot dissing Drake and J. Cole.

Chris Brown Drops Deluxe Edition of 11:11 Album

Chris Brown returned with the deluxe edition of his 11:11 project on Thursday (April 11). The album includes 13 new tracks, bringing the grand total to 33, and includes features from Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Davido, Bryson Tiller and Mario. The song "Freak has already made headlines as it finds Breezy dissing Quavo, with whom he's had a long-standing beef.

DRAM Releases Fourth Album Dram&B

DRAM is back with his fourth album Dram&B. The Virginia crooner has been teasing this new project for months, and dropped off its lead single "Marry Me" in February. The album is DRAM's first full-length since What Had Happened Was... which dropped in April of 2023. That album included features from Snoop Dogg, BJ The Chicago Kid and others.

See all the new projects this week from Joey Trap, Asher Roth and more.

