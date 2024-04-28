Metro Boomin Spins a Drake Song and Follows It With Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Like That’ Verse During DJ Set

During his DJ set in Abu Dhabi, Metro Boomin transitioned from one of Drake's songs to Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That."

Metro Boomin Spins Drake's Song and Then Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse

On Saturday (April 27), a video surfaced on social media of Metro Boomin performing his DJ set in Abu Dhabi on Friday (April 26) when he did something unexpected. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Young Metro played Drake's 2021 song "Knife Talk" (featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat) but then followed it with Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That."

The musical transitioned surprised many fans on social media given the fact that Metro and Drake have engaged in a social media feud in the past. And, of course, the hitmaker produced "Like That," which features K-Dot blasting Drizzy and J. Cole. So for Metro to play any song from the OVO Sound leader's catalog might surprise fans.

But considering Drake's "Knife Talk" was produced by Metro, it shouldn't be too much of a shock that he incorporated the song during his DJ set. After all, it's technically his song too.

Ye Claps Back at J. Cole on "Like That (Remix)"

Meanwhile, there's no official word if the remix to Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That," featuring Ye, will get an official release on DSPs.

On April 20, Ye appeared on Justin Laboy's podcast The Download and premiered his verse on Pluto and Young Metro's track. On the song, the Chicago rhymer blasts J. Cole for being soft and also downplays Drake by claiming he can't recite a lyric from the Toronto rap superstar.

"It's a rap for n***as/Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a/You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?/Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as/Y'all so outta sight, outta mind/I can't even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry/Play this s**t back a hundred-thirty times," Ye raps on the song, which can be heard below.

