Take a Look at Drake’s New $15 Million Texas Mansion With an Organic Ranch and Luxury Cottages

Although Drake is having some major problems with trespassers invading his home in Toronto, it hasn't stopped him from buying some prime real estate in the United States. The 6 God recently acquired a $15 million ranch in Texas.

Drake's $15 Million Texas Ranch Includes an Organic Farm, Four Cottages

Drake has acquired a sprawling ranch in Texas for $15 million. The Grammy Award-winning rap star purchased The Inn at Dos Brisas, a 313-acre resort located in Chappell Hill, Texas. The former resort is 45 minutes from Houston.

Drizzy copped the countryside ranch from realtor Lifestyle Ranch & Home Group via Compass back in October of 2023, according to RoundTop. The resort closed its doors in July of 2022, amid COVID-related financial problems. The asking price at the time was $17.5 million.

Constructed in 2002, the sprawling ranch covers an impressive 14,000 square feet, showcasing Spanish-style architecture. On the resort grounds, there are four luxurious Casitas (cottages) to provide comfortable accommodations for families and friends. Additionally, the property features an entertainment lodge with a refreshing pool, a fully stocked bar, a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, an elegant dining room and a climate-controlled wine room. There are also five luxurious haciendas, each adorned with private pools and majestic floor-to-ceiling windows.

If Drake plans to ride horses on the property, he will have access to a full equestrian facility and horse track. Also, he can add livestock to the acres of land if he chooses as well.

Photos and a video of Drizzy's countryside abode can be viewed below.

Drake's Security Confronts Third Alleged Trespasser at Toronto Home

Drake's new Texas home comes after another intruder allegedly invaded the rap star's Toronto mansion on Saturday (May 11).

According to TMZ, Drake's security had an encounter with a third trespasser at his Toronto home. This marks the third incident at his property this week. In the photos below, one of Drizzy's security guards has a man on the ground and he's holding the intruder's arms behind his back.

There's no word if the man was arrested or not. XXL has reached out to the Toronto Police Department for comment.

That incident follows a previous occurrence that happened last Thursday (May 9). Toronto Police confirmed to XXL that a second individual was detained at Drake's Bridle Path mansion for allegedly attempting to gain unauthorized entry into the OVO Sound leader's home. Apparently, the mana tried to gain access to the 6 God's mansion through the front gate.

Check out Drake's sprawling $15 million countryside Texas ranch below.

See Drake's New $15 Million Ranch in Texas

Watch a Video of Drake's Texas Ranch Below