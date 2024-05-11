Drake’s Security Confronts Third Alleged Intruder at His Toronto Estate – Report

Security guards at Drake's Toronto mansion reportedly confronted an alleged third intruder who attempted to enter the property.

Drake's Security Confronts Third Alleged Intruder at Rap Star's Toronto Home

According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (May 11), Drake's security confronted another alleged trespasser at his Toronto mansion, making it the third such incident this week. In the photos below this post, one of Drizzy's security guards has a man on the ground and he's holding the intruder's arms behind his back.

The media website also posted a clip from a passerby who was in a car filming Drake's house and quickly captured the security guard holding the alleged invader down on the ground. There's no word if the alleged trespasser was arrested by Toronto police.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told TMZ that while riding his bike past Drake's home, he saw two of the OVO Sound leader's security guards subduing a man on the ground and placing a knee on his back.

XXL has reached out to the Toronto Police Department for comment.

A Second Person Was Detained at Drake's Toronto Home

This latest incident at Drake's home in Toronto follows a previous occurrence that happened last Thursday (May 9). Toronto Police confirmed to XXL that a second individual was detained at Drake's Bridle Path mansion for allegedly attempting to gain unauthorized entry into the rap star's residence.

"At approximately 3:30 p.m. today, police were called about a trespasser on the property," a TPD spokesperson told XXL. "That person got into an altercation with security guards prior to police arrival and was taken to hospital. We are investigating."

TMZ reported that the person had been detained at Drake's home around 3:30 p.m. They had allegedly tried to gain access to the 6 God's mansion via the front gate.

