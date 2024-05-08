Man Arrested for Attempted Trespassing After Trying to Get Into Drake’s Toronto Home

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to trespass onto Drake's Toronto property.

Man Arrested for Attempted Trespassing at Front Gate of Drake's Property

On Wednesday (May 8), a man was arrested outside of Drake's Toronto home, dubbed The Embassy, after trying to gain access to the grounds, XXL has confirmed with the Toronto Police.

"Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," a rep for the TPD tells XXL. "The person was apprehended under the mental health act."

According to TMZ, police were called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion after security intercepted a man at the front gate trying to gain access to the house. The man allegedly told security he was "here to see Drake" when he arrived. The man then got into a brief fight with security before he was detained until police arrived.

XXL has also reached out to Drake's team for further comment.

Drake's Security Guard Badly Injured in Drive-By Shooting

This now marks the second disturbing occurrence to go down at Drake's house in the last two days. On Tuesday (May 7), police released more details surrounding the shooting that transpired outside Drake's home earlier that morning. The victim is a 48-year-old security guard who witnesses said was shot in a drive-by attack around 2:09 a.m.

The security guard reportedly got shot in his upper chest and was unconscious when authorities arrived. He was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and went in for emergency surgery once he got there. Drake was not home at the time of either incident, but he has been reportedly seen in Toronto in recent days.