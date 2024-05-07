Shooting Outside Drake’s Toronto Home Leaves One Person Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

One person is in the hospital after being shot outside of Drake's Toronto home. The person injured is not Drake.

Shooting Outside Drake's Home

On Tuesday (May 7), local press outlet CityNews Toronto reported that a man had been shot outside of Drake's Bridle Path home and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The person injured is reportedly not Drake. Toronto Police Operations also tweeted around 7 a.m. that a shooting had occurred near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue and that a suspect with an unknown description was still at large.

Police tape, patrol cars and emergency crews were spotted near Drake's home along Park Lane Circle around 2:09 a.m. A suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, but no further details are available. Drake has offered to cooperate with law enforcement, according to a source.

A separate report published by CBC claims a security guard was the one who was shot. A police source informed the outlet that the victim was a security guard at the home and was shot in a drive-by attack. He reportedly was shot in his upper chest and was unconscious when authorities arrived.

Dubbed The Embassy, Drake's 50,000-square-foot mansion is a sight to behold. Approximately the same size as the White House, the sprawling $100 million mansion was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, and fan's got a tour of the property in Drake's music video for "Toosie Slide" back in 2020.

XXL confirmed with Toronto Police that officers responded to calls about a shooting at a residence on Park Lane Circle around 2 a.m. Officers found a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound after arriving on the scene. He had been standing outside the residence gates and a vehicle had fled the scene after the shooting. The security guard was transported to the hospital with very serious injuries and remains in the hospital. Police could not confirm if the "owner of the residence" was home at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing as police speak with witnesses and canvass for video. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 416-808-2510.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for further comment.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Heats Up

The shooting comes as Drake and Kendrick Lamar's blistering feud continues to intensify, with both rappers trading multiple diss tracks over the weekend. Most recently, Drake dropped "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday (May 5), responding to pedophilia allegations leveled against him by Kendrick on "Not Like Us" and "Meet the Grahams" on Saturday (May 4).

"Drake is not a name that you gon' see on no sex offender list easy does it/You mention an A-minor but n***as got a B-sharp and tell the fans, "Who was it?"/You thought you left D-flat, E-major/I slit your throat with the razor and do Rick Ross air like that one flight from Malaysia, I'm your baby mommas screen saver/Only f**kin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager," Drake raps.

Kendrick has yet to respond to Drake's latest diss track, but some people in Kendrick's camp have celebrated the lyrical fight following "The Heart Part 6." Anthony "Top Dog" Tiffith, founder of Top Dawg Entertainment, celebrated the beef, but still claimed K-Dot to be "King." Kendrick was formerly signed to TDE.

