43 Photos of Impressively Unique Mansions Rappers Own

Some rappers own posh homes fit for the likes of MTV Cribs. But other rappers have palatial estates that would have been given prime placement on The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. There's levels. While being a successful hip-hop artist can afford one to live in the lap of luxury, some rappers have gone the extra mile when it comes to picking the unique mega-mansion where they lay their heads.

Pharrell's massive Beverly Hills, Calif. estate has been jokingly dubbed a "community college" online, due to the front of the $16 million home's mostly glass facade. The 17,000 square-foot residence also features a picturesque statue in front and long interior stairways, lending to jokes about it being a place for higher learning.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys's Cali compound is a marvel of modern architecture. Called "Dreamland" by Swizz but originally named The Razor House, the Bronx, N.Y. beat maker's eye-popping chateau is positioned on a mountainside in La Jolla, Calif. Built in 2007, Swizz's pad, which he moved into in 2019, is rumored to be the inspiration for Tony Stark’s house in the Iron Man movies.

Drake's $100 million Toronto mansion in Bridal Path is another sight to behold. According to Architectural Digest, the design for Drizzy's swank Toronto digs takes "cues from traditional Beaux Arts architecture, distilled and slightly abstracted to imbue the classic idiom with a more contemporary spirit." In other words, the thing is massive. Featured is Drake's "Toosie Slide" video, "The Embassy," as Drake calls it, was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli and clocks in at a massive 50,000 square feet, which is about the same size as The White House.

Check out photos of some impressively unique homes owned by rappers Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Pharrell, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Swizz Beatz, Travis Scott and Dr. Dre below.