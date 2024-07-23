Drake Accused of Banning Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ From Playing in Houston Clubs

Drake is being accused of banning Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" from being played in clubs in Houston.

Drake Accused of Banning "Not Like Us"

On Monday (July 22), a Houston DJ named DJ Ari responded to a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who had claimed, "Drake really got Not Like Us banned in Houston."

"Yea i done already got in trouble a few times for playing it at some clubs," Ari responded in the tweet below.

Other people tweeted out similar allegations, with one person claiming the clubs Sekai, Clé, Prospect Park and Kamp didn't allow the track to be played.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for further comment.

Drake's Relationship to Houston

While it's unclear if Drizzy is truly the puppet master in this matter, the 6 God has had a close relationship with Houston since the earliest days of his career. Drake was essentially discovered by Jas Prince, the son of renowned Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince. Drake has had a close relationship with the influential hip-hop family and treated H-Town as a second home.

Last October, Drake also copped a $15 million mansion dubbed The Inn at Dos Brisas outside of Houston. The 313-acre former resort is located in Chappell Hill, Texas, about 45 minutes outside the city. Drizzy was most recently spotted in the Lone Star State in June. He was shopping for cowboy gear at the Brenham Saddle Shop in Brenham, Texas. In a photo captured of the moment, Drake was standing with the shop's owner wearing what appeared to be a newly bought cowboy hat.

Drake recently showed off his new Texas property, which included his new $200,000 armored Apocalypse Super Truck.

Take a look at the allegations that Drake banned "Not Like Us" below.

See Drake Get Accused of Banning Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" From Houston

drake tweet 1 @_AriTheDJ/X loading...

drake-tweet-2 @_NickiMo_/X loading...