No, Drake Didn’t Buy the BMW Tupac Shakur Was Shot In But Drizzy’s Hip-Hop Memorabilia Collection Is Still Pretty Cool

Drake is a known collector of hip-hop memorabilia, but one famed collectible he hasn't copped is the BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in. A new photo circulating on the internet has fans thinking the Toronto rapper bought the ride.

Posting on Instagram like usual, Drake shared a photo on his Stories last Saturday (July 20) of a friend standing in front of what appears to be a black BMW e350. The image began to make its rounds across social media, which prompted many rap fans to theorize Drizzy went and purchased the same pricey whip Tupac Shakur was shot in during a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

However, car enthusiasts will notice that the BMW Drake posted is not the vehicle ’Pac got shot in. The West Coast rapper was riding in a black BMW 7-series when he suffered gunshot wounds on Sept. 7, 1996. Suge Knight was driving the black 1996 BMW 750iL while Shakur was in the passenger seat. While they were at a red light, a white Cadillac pulled up on their right side and gunfire erupted. Shakur was hit four times and died a week later on Sept. 13 at the age of 25. Knight survived but was wounded in the head by bullet fragments.

The car ’Pac was shot in is still up for auction by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas. Interested buyers need to come up with $1.75 million to walk away with the hip-hop artifact. While many rap fans know this fact, there are many others that thought Drake shelled out big money for the car due to the similar color of the car in the pic.

"Oh he tryna lose his Cali card. He big mad he lost 😂. #Westcoast #notlikeus," one person wrote on Instagram in the comments section of the OurGenerationMusic repost of Drake's photo.

"Bro thinks he can buy his way thru a beef," another wrote.

"The colonizer strike[s] again," a Drake critic posted.

But there are many other hip-hop fans that know the deal, and can clearly see the interior and rims are different.

The Tupac Shakur fan page @2pacunlimited even called out people for thinking Drake purchased the wheels. "Why don't ya'll hit up @celebritycars before assuming anything? And that looks like a 3 series to me lol...," they posted on IG.

Drake Owns an Impressive Hip-Hop Memorabilia Collection

Despite Drake not buying the notable Tupac BMW, he has a very impressive hip-hop memorabilia collection that he's been adding to over the years. Last January, the rhymer dropped the music video for "Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin," in which he revealed he had purchased Pharrell's jewelry collection from auction. Skateboard P's famed multi-color N.E.R.D pendant chain, BAPE astronaut bust, N.E.R.D brain pendants and skateboard charms are now in Drizzy's hands.

That summer, Aubrey claimed to have melted down the chains in his verse on Travis Scott's "Meltdown" since Drake was firing off some subliminal shots at Pusha T. "I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f**k about all of that heritage sh*t/Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis they not even wearing that sh*t," he raps on the track. However, the chains apparently were never turned to liquid and ended up in the "Family Matters" video this year during his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake's decision to spend over $1 million on Tupac Shakur's crown ring last summer was also a topic of conversation during the rap battle with K-Dot. The OVO leader bought the gold, ruby and diamond crown ring for a whopping $1,016,000 from Sotheby's auction house. K-Dot, a well-known ’Pac fan, took aim at Drake on the diss track "Euphoria" this past April for the hip-hop ice. "Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I'm ready to double the wage/I rather do that than let a comedian ni**a make ’Pac turn in his grave."

Knowing Drake, he likely has more popular hip-hop relics he's bought and keeping on the low.

Take a look at the differences in the BMW Drake posted and the one Tupac Shakur was in during his final hours alive as well as fan reactions below.

