Drake Spends Over $1 Million on Tupac Shakur’s Crown Ring, Adds to His Collection of Rapper-Owned Jewelry

On Friday (July 28), Drake hopped on his Instagram Story to reveal that he had purchased Tupac Shakur's crown ring that was up for auction at Sotheby' in New York City. On Monday (July 24), the auction house announced they sold the gold, ruby and diamond crown ring for a whopping $1,016,000. The item was initially estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.

In Drizzy's post, he showed off his extravagant treasure with the caption, "UTOPIA OUT NOW MELTDOWN [nauseated face and masked face emojis]."

Drake buys Tupac Shakur's crown ring at Sotheby's auction.

The Toronto rap star is likely referring to his verse on the Utopia track "Meltdown" in which he raps that he melted Pharrell's iced-out N.E.R.D. chain and his other jewelry that he bought at auction last November.

According to Sotheby's item description, Tupac's crown-shaped 14 karat yellow gold ring is set with five carats of diamonds and cabochon rubies. The words "Pac & Dada, 1996" are inscribed on the bottom. The ring comes from the personal collection of Yaasmyn Fula, the mother of Outlawz member Yaki Kadafi. Fula is described as Tupac Shakur's "godmother, advisor, 'auntie,' money manager, caretaker, and lifelong supporter."

The ring, which was designed by the late rapper himself and worn by him at the 1996 Video Music Awards (VMAs), is now recognized as the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction, according to Sotheby's. Watch the video at the bottom of this post.

Drake Adds to His Collection of Rapper-Owned Jewelry

Back in January, Drake revealed in the music video for the Her Loss single "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," that he purchased some of Pharrell's jewelry collection. Among the pricey baubles featured in the visual included Skateboard P's 14-karat, three-tone pendant chain that contained diamond-encrusted icons of Pharrell and his two N.E.R.D. members, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. Vanity Fair reported that Drake purchased the expensive accessory for $2.2 million in November of 2022 via Pharrell's auction website Joopiter.

See video of the Tupac ring Drake bought below.

