Tupac Shakur Ring Worn by Rapper in Final Public Appearance Sells for $1 Million at Auction

A custom-made ring worn by Tupac Shakur during his final public appearance has been sold at auction for over $1 million.

Since his death in 1996, Tupac Shakur items have been selling for a pretty penny at auction. On Monday (July 24), famous auction house Sotheby's New York announced they'd sold a custom-made ring the rapper wore during his final public appearance for a whopping $1,016,000. The item was initially estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.

According to the item description, the crown-shaped 14 karat yellow gold ring contains five carats of diamonds and cabochon rubies. The words "Pac & Dada, 1996" are inscribed on the bottom. The ring came from the personal collection of Outlawz member Yaki Kadafi's mother Yaasmyn Fula, who is described as 'Pac's "godmother, advisor, 'auntie,' money manager, caretaker, and lifelong supporter."

"This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Pac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy — a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on Hip Hop," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Science and Popular Culture said, according to People.

Tupac Shakur wore the ring at his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 4, 1996, three days before he was fatally shot in Las Vegas.

Other Tupac Shakur Items Sold at Auction Over the Years

Over the years, dozens of items once owned by Tupac Shakur have been sold at auction including a worn red bandana, hand-written letters, a bullet-dented gold pendant, his Hummer and even the BMW he was shot in.

Check out Tupac Shakur's ring that recently sold at auction below.

