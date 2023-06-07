Tupac Shakur Finally Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur has finally been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Wednesday (June 7), Tupac Shakur posthumously joined the increasing list of rappers-turned-actors who've been enshrined on the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a ceremony led by Los Angeles radio legend Big Boy, Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, accepted the Walk of Fame's 2,758th star on the late hip-hop icon's behalf following speeches from writer-activist Jamal Joseph and director of FX's Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur, Allen Hughes.

Where Is Tupac Shakur's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Located?

Tupac Shakur's newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is located in the area of 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. Other hip-hop notables who've been awarded stars of their own located in the same section of the Walk include DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Why Did Tupac Shakur Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

While Tupac has held leading roles as an actor in some of hip-hop culture's most lauded films such as Juice, Above the Rim and Poetic Justice, the late Los Angeles MC is actually enshrined on the Walk of Fame in the category of recording. The Hollywood Walk of Fame's official website cites diamond-selling albums like 1996's All Eyez on Me and Tupac Shakur's Greatest Hits collection along with hit songs like "Dear Mama" and "Changes" as his greatest bodies of work.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Tupac, who was killed in 1996, was actually selected to receive his Hollywood star in 2014 but the late spitter's family and the Walk of Fame just recently put the official process in motion.

Other Rappers Who Have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While Tupac Shakur is now among 14 other rappers who've received a Hollywood star, the Gridlock'd actor is actually the third MC to make the cut this year alone. Ice-T, who referred to the accomplishment as "a trip" due to the fact that he had been arrested in Hollywood many times before making it big, received his star back in February. The most recent hip-hop honoree was Fast X co-star, Ludacris, who said prior to the unveiling in May that he considers the moment to be one of the best days of his life.

Watch Tupac Shakur Posthumously Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Below