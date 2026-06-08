Tupac Shakur Makes Surprising Appearance in New Stranger Than Heaven Video Game

Tupac Shakur makes a surprising appearance as a character in Sega’s upcoming video game, Stranger Than Heaven.

On June 5, Sega put out the trailer for the upcoming game release. The late rap icon is revealed at the end of the game’s new trailer as Amaru. The name of his character is a nod to the rapper's middle name, which came from 18th-century Peruvian rebel Túpac Amaru II. His estate signed off on the use of his likeness.

Snoop Dogg announced the reveal at Summer Game Fest 2026. According to the Dogg Father, he, his son, Cordell Broadus, and Tupac’s estate work closely together, and that Pac’s “likeness and spirit still lives on.” Snoop and his son Cordell Broadus will also appear in the game.

"It just made sense to put him in this game," Snoop said. "I just feel like it was so connected to what we are doing."

Stranger Than Heaven is an action-adventure crime drama that follows Makoto Daito, a half-Japanese, half-American orphan searching for a home in Japan while navigating crime, music and personal destiny.

Fans wanting to play the game will have to wait a while. It doesn't arrive until Jan. 27, 2027. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Check out Tupac Shakur in the new Stranger Than Heaven video game trailer and watch Snoop Dogg talking about making it happen below.

See Tupac Shakur in the New Video Game Stranger Than Heaven

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