Tupac Shakur’s Family Files New Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Rapper’s Accused Killer Keefe D – Report

Tupac Shakur's family, namely Tupac's stepbrother Maurice Shakur, files a new wrongful death lawsuit against the late rapper's accused killer Duane "Keefe D" Davis.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, published on Wednesday (April 29), Maurice "Mopreme" Shakur, the stepbrother of Tupac Shakur, filed a new wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (April 28), against Duane "Keffe D" Davis and a list of unidentified co-conspirators who were allegedly involved in the late rap icon's killing.

Mopreme claims in his new lawsuit that the defendants were involved in a "complex conspiracy to murder Tupac that involved much more than mere retaliation for a prior altercation."

"Many individuals who were involved have long since passed away, while others have been hard to identify," the complaint reads. "Yet, one thing is certain: there remain individuals who were involved in Tupac's murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes."

"This action seeks to change that," the complaint continues.

Mopreme lists Keefe D and John Does 1 through 100 as "individuals who may have participated in planning, financing, directing, or carrying out the conspiracy" to kill Tupac," according to the LATimes.

Additionally, Mopreme cites new evidence not available during the family's initial 1997 wrongful death lawsuit, including the 50 Cent-produced Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where it's alleged that Keefe D claimed Diddy may have offered him a seven-figure fee to orchestrate the murders of both Tupac and former Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. Diddy has vehemently denied any involvement in the killing of Tupac.

Keefe D is currently in a Las Vegas jail awaiting trial following his arrest in September of 2023. Authorities have charged him with murder with use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal street gang in relation to Tupac Shakur's killing on Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.

Police allege that Keefe D secured the firearm used in the drive-by shooting and was physically present when the late rap icon was targeted and subsequently killed. The other three occupants of the vehicle involved have since passed away, including Keefe D's nephew, Orlando Anderson — the suspected gunman — who was killed in a shootout in 1998. It is widely believed that Tupac's murder was in retaliation after Anderson was assaulted by Tupac and several Death Row Records associates following a Mike Tyson fight on Sept. 7, 1996.

Keefe D has pled not guilty to the murder charges against him. His trial is expected to begin on Aug. 10.

Watch Law&Crime Network's Report: Surprising Twist in Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect's Case

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