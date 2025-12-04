19 Surprising New Reveals From Sean Combs: The Reckoning Docuseries

50 Cent's new documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning debuted on Netflix on Tuesday (Dec. 2). The four-part series features several jaw-dropping revelations about the disgraced media mogul. Here are 19 surprising new reveals.

Bad Boy Entertainment cofounder Kirk Burrowes claimed Diddy made The Notorious B.I.G.’s funeral a recoupable expense, basically having Big’s estate pay for the memorial event. Big’s former manager Wayne Barrow, denied these allegations after the documentary came out. Barrow also claimed that the documentary's stories about Biggie having a contract beef with Bad Boy at the time of his passing are false.

Diddy was physically abused by his mother, Janice Combs. Former friends of Diddy who were interviewed in the doc reflected on how disturbed they were by the beatings.

A couple of people who spoke in the documentary and were close to Diddy back in the day felt he might have had a connection to Tupac Shakur’s death.“I think that Sean now, in my mature mind, I feel Puff had a lot to do with the death of Tupac,” Kirk Burrowes said.

Making The Band’s Aubrey O’Day received offensive emails from her boss, Diddy, while she was working for him on the reality show and in the band Danity Kane. One clip she shared in the documentary was from an email in 2008 where Diddy wrote: “I’mma finish watching this porn and finish masturbating. I’ll think of you. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me.”

Kirk Burrowes stated that Bad Boy Entertainment was advised not to go to Los Angeles following Tupac Shakur's death. Biggie didn’t want to go, but Diddy insisted, canceling a trip to London that they had originally planned. Tragically, Biggie was murdered a day later.

Male escort Clayton Howard claimed Cassie and Diddy collected his semen in a cup for a year. When he asked Diddy why, the hip-hop mogul said: “I like to see her play with it and drink it. What’s wrong with that?” After Howard asked, Diddy and Cassie never asked for his semen again.

Diddy wanted to do business with Tupac Shakur, but also felt very threatened by him. Tupac wasn’t interested in doing any business with Diddy.

Diddy called his mom a bitch and slapped her when she questioned him about the fatal City College event Diddy promoted in 1991.

Various speakers from throughout the doc are fearful that Diddy will seek revenge against them once he is released from prison.

In the documentary, Aubrey O'Day read an affidavit from an anonymous individual who claimed to have witnessed a sexual assault on O'Day by Diddy, and another man in 2005. O'Day said she was aware of the accusations in the affidavit before filming, but did not recall the incident. She went on to say she is unsure if she was raped by Diddy and does not wish to find out. She has decided not to pursue the matter further, as she believes her testimony could be detrimental to other victims.

Howard said they laced the baby oil with GHB, and during a three to four-day session, they would use 10 bottles of baby oil. Diddy and Cassie have denied this in the past.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed Diddy drugged and assaulted her in 1991. In the doc she says someone later revealed to her that Diddy filmed the incident and showed it to people.

Dickerson-Neal’s mother wrote a letter to Sean Combs’ parents in 1992, detailing that she learned of the assault after her daughter woke up screaming in the middle of the night.

Howard said that if Tupac's music ever came on during their threesomes, Diddy would make Cassie change the music. That was the only artist that Diddy didn’t want played.

Every March 9th, the anniversary of Big’s death, Diddy and Cassie would fly Clayton Howard to them to drink and party for three to four days while he had sex with Cassie.

Craig Mack was talking to Suge Knight about signing to Death Row Records, but he didn’t because he was scared.

Kirk Burrowes described a time when Diddy walked into an office with a baseball bat and threatened him. Diddy wanted Kirk to sign over his 25 percent share in Bad Boy, and he held a baseball bat over Diddy’s shoulder, pressing until Kirk gave in. After Diddy promised he’d give the shares back, Kirk signed them over to Diddy’s mother, Janice, who had the other 75 percent.

Kirk claims Diddy created a “shell game” with Bad Boy by hiding everything that was an earning and confusing earnings so that artists had to look for their money for the next 20 years.