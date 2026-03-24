Yung Miami Defends Writing Support Letter for Diddy, Says City Girls Are Not Done

In a new interview, Yung Miami discusses her reasons for writing a support letter for Diddy and gives an update on her friendship with JT and the future of City Girls.

On Tuesday (March 24), Charlamagne Tha God posted his video interview with Yung Miami on The Breakfast Club YouTube channel. In the hour-long discussion, which can be viewed below, Miami talked about a variety of topics, including Diddy, her City Girl cohort JT, her new album and more.

Miami was among several celebrities who wrote support letters for Diddy after he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his sex crimes trial in July of 2025. The 32-year-old rapper, who dated Diddy from 2021 to 2023, asked the judge to be lenient with his sentencing of the disgraced rap mogul. Diddy was eventually sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Miami told Charlamagne that she wrote the letter for someone she viewed as a "changed man."

"I wrote a letter for a changed man. I think that the man that I met and that I experienced was changed," she explained. "I'm not gonna justify some bulls**t or like support some bull if I felt like that person wasn't changed. I felt like the person that I met was changed. It was a different experience. So that's why I wrote the letter."

However, Miami added that being connected to Diddy severely damaged her brand.

"It did. Bad," she revealed. "It just, it was a lot. Like I lost deals. I lost money. I lost relationships. I lost a lot. And you know, here I am."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miami talked about the status of her friendship with JT. Despite going their separate ways, Miami said she's opened to sitting down with JT and hashing out their differences with a therapist.

"Let us both grow, you know, as individuals," she stated. "And I think that time will come. And I also think we both got to be ready. It can't just be like when I feel like I'm ready or when she feel like she ready. Like we both got to be in a space where we could sit down as adults and say, 'Okay, we in a better space now.'"

Miami also vowed that the City Girls are not over.

"And I think we need that time apart. I wouldn't never just 'off' the City Girls," she said. "We built this together, you know? Like we did a lot together. To just say that it never happened or just act like it's just dead, you know? Like, it's forever going to be the City Girls."

Yung Miami's full interview with Charlamagne Tha God is below this post.

See Yung Miami Explain About Writing Her Support Letter for Diddy

See Yung Miami Talk About JT and the Future of City Girls

See Yung Miami's Full Interview with Charlamagne Tha God

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