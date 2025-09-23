Yung Miami Calls Diddy a ‘Good Man’ in Letter She Writes to Sentencing Judge

Yung Miami recently wrote a letter to Diddy's sentencing judge, where she calls the music mogul a "good man" and asks for his release from jail ahead of his sentencing.

As the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's sentencing date looms, his legal team has filed multiple letters from his friends and family explaining why the judge should be lenient in his sentencing. On Monday (Sept.22), a character letter written by the former City Girls rapper was filed in Puff's case. In the letter, Yung Miami speaks on the three years she was in a public relationship with Diddy and says he helped shape her both "professionally and personally."

"In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community," she wrote. "He is a man of God who uplifts, supports and inspires those around him to be better mentally, physically and spiritually."

"I truly believe he belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him and continue to be his greatest source of purpose and strength," she concluded. "Judge...That's a good man."

Diddy's sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution is scheduled for Oct. 3. On Monday, his legal team filed a sentencing memorandum asking the judge to give Diddy no more than 14 months behind bars. Diddy has already served 12 months after being arrested last September and denied bail.

"The fact Mr. Combs was prosecuted, convicted, and has served significant prison time is

already sufficient to send any needed deterrent message," the filing reads.

The prosecution is asking the judge to sentence Diddy to 51 to 63 months.

See the Letter Yung Miami Wrote to Diddy's Sentencing Judge

See Diddy's Attorneys' Sentencing Suggestion Letter

