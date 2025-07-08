Rappers Aging in Real Time – These Viral AI Videos of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Eminem, XXXTentacion, Tupac Shakur and More Are Shockingly Accurate

Wild AI videos are taking over the internet. This time, eerily accurate depictions show rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Eminem, XXXTentacion and Tupac Shakur aging in real time and the clips are going viral.

Rappers Aging Fast in AI Videos

The issue of the ever-expanding use of AI technology has been a hot-button topic in hip-hop over the last few years. First, it was AI-created songs. Then, in 2022, we had our first AI rapper signed to a major label, FN Meka. An experiment that ended up failing miserably. More recently, AI-created content has taken over social media. 50 Cent has become obsessed with using AI-created content on his Instagram page to taunt his enemies.

Now, a more wholesome use of the technology has taken over, which involves showing the literal growth of celebrities, including many hip-hop artists, from children to adults. And the clips are strikingly on point. Videos have been created featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Eminem, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby and more aging through time with the quickness. Even late rappers like XXXTentacion, Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and others have been brought back to life in these stunning videos.

How Are These Videos Made?

The process includes compiling photos of the subject and uploading them to any one of the various AI image, video and animation generators available online, including FlexCut and Artlist.

Is There a Problem With These Types of Video?

While these particular videos seem innocent in nature, the issue of the use of deepfakes is a growing concern as similar content could be used for malicious purposes. For that exact reason, Instagram has implemented a "Made With AI" notice on their app. However, the technology is only getting better.

Check out AI evolution videos featuring XXXTentacion, Tupac Shakur, NBA YoungBoy, Eminem and more below.

