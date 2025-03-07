50 Cent Is Obsessed With Using AI During Beef

50 Cent has mastered the art of storytelling. Whether he's relaying real-life war stories from his days in Southside Jamaica, Queens, or producing the next crime drama for network TV, Fif delivers more often than not. As a maven of audio and visual art, 50 has also used the mediums to crush his opponents. And AI has given the rapper a new not-so-secret weapon in his beef.

50 getting a kick out of using AI to get at his enemies is nothing new. Earlier in his career it was Photoshop. 50's 2006 G-Unit mixtape, G-Unit Radio Part 21, featured a doctored photo of The Game in a leopard print speedo. The 2008 mixtape, G-Unit Volume 2: Elephant in the Sand, featured an unflattering photo of Fat Joe on the beach during the height of their tension.

G-Unit - <i>Hate it or Love It</i> G-Unit loading...

G-Unit - <i>Elephant in the Sand</i> 50 Cent Fan Blog/YouTube loading...

With the recent influx of AI technology, 50 has seemingly become addicted to getting under his foes' skin with manipulated flicks and video clips. It seems like every other day, 50 is posting and later deleting AI content dragging his detractor of choice.

Joe Budden recently felt 50's wrath after insisting the G-Unit boss needs therapy. 50 uploaded several AI videos clowning Joe, including an image of the rapper-turned-podcaster in his tighty whities. 50 also recently made Jim Jones the butt of jokes by sharing an AI Rocky III spoof featuring Jomo and Floyd Mayweather.

Diddy and Meek Mill have also been victims of 50's AI-powered dark sense of humor. The Queens rapper has reposted multiple videos poking fun at Meek and Diddy's friendship.

The frequency of the clips sometimes makes one wonder if 50 has a team of people scouring the internet for hilarious clips to go against his enemies or if he himself spends the time finding the most funny content.

"I don't know who be making this but I like it," he captioned one AI clip joking Meek, Jay-Z and Diddy.

It's never been hard to get on 50 Cent's bad side. These days, it's more comedy than real conflict, as 50 has found a new compulsion in AI. He's already gotten filthy rich. Now, he seems to content on dying laughing.

