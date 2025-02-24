50 Cent and Joe Budden’s Beef Includes Nearly Nude AI Photos, Lawsuit Threats and Psychiatric Assessments

It doesn't take much to get on 50 Cent's bad side. And Joe Budden is the latest rapper to find himself on the wrong end of Fif's wrath.

50 Cent and Joe Budden Beef Erupts

Joe recently got on 50 Cent's radar on Feb. 18, after Joe surmised that Fif needs therapy to deal with the issues 50 has that would prompt the Queens, N.Y. rapper to throw shade at Irv Gotti following Irv's death.

"50 Cent needs therapy," Joe said on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. "I don't care if you agree with the rationale. 50 is 50, he gon' stand in it. He gon' stand strong in it."

50 did indeed stand on it. He offered a pointed retort to Joe's psychiatric analysis.

"Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B***h you need to stop walking around naked," 50 responded, referencing Joe being charged with lewdness last December for being naked in his apartment hallway and knocking on a neighbor's door. The charge was later dropped after Joe convinced a judge he was sleepwalking. "The fvck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!" 50 added.

Of course, in typical 50 Cent fashion, one shot is never enough. In follow-up posts on IG, 50 continued to taunt Joe by referencing the indecent incident. One post shows an AI photo of Joe in his tighty whities. Another video shows Joe's head on singer D'Angelo's body in the "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" video with the caption: "When you get an alert on your phone at 7:20 in the morning."

In another cryptic post, 50 implied Joe recently skedaddled from a strip club called Mermaids in New York in a hurry.

Joe assessed being the butt of 50 Cent's jokes on his podcast on Sunday (Feb. 23).

"I ain't one of these rap ni**as. He do that sh*t, I make money, I get paid," Joe said at the 15:50 timestamp of the podcast episode below. "Any time one of them ni**as with 30 million, 50 million followers post me, good or bad, I get paid. If I have a problem with it, we getting lawyers involved."

50 responded to Joe's comments on Monday (Feb. 24).

"So that’s the plan you gonna sue me Joe," 50 captioned a clip of Joe threatening to sue. "Hahaha I think you are mistaken me for someone else. I’m a get face to face wit you, so you can tell me about the therapy I need."

50 Cent's status at Nat King Troll is unmatched. While he appears to have his hands full going after BMF's Big Meech, 50 always seems to have room to put one more opponent on the ledger.