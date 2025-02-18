50 Cent Disses Joe Budden for Saying Fif Needs Therapy

50 Cent is dissing Joe Budden for insisting Fif needs therapy for 50's reaction to Irv Gotti's death.

50 Cent and Joe Budden Beef Erupts

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), Joe shared a segment of his latest podcast episode on YouTube titled "50 Cent Needs Therapy." During the clip, which can be seen below, Joe chastises 50's reaction to Irv's passing earlier this month.

"50 Cent needs therapy," Joe says at the 2:24 timestamp of the video below. "I don't care if you agree with the rationale. 50 is 50, he gon' stand in it. He gon' stand strong in it."

In the wake of Irv's death on Feb. 5, 50 shared a post on Instagram showing himself smoking on hookah while sitting next to a mock tombstone. He captioned the post, "I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL." 50 received some backlash for the post. Joe agrees that it was done in poor taste.

"If 50 feel like that, then go smoke a cigar in the cigar room," Joe adds. "I'm not telling him how to feel. But publicly saying 'Damn, I wanted him to see my new shows....' Or whatever the f**k is being said, I think it's wrong."

50 Cent Reacts to Joe Budden

After catching wind of the video, 50 responded to Joe's comments on Instagram. 50 captioned a screenshot of the podcast episode, "Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B***h you need to stop walking around naked. The fvck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!"

50's response is in reference to Joe being charged with lewdness last December for being naked in his apartment hallway and knocking on a neighbor's door. Joe claimed it was simply a sleepwalking episode and the charge was later dropped.

As for 50 and Irv Gotti's beef, it dates back two decades and partly involves Irv being friends with the person who allegedly commissioned 50's infamous 2000 shooting. Other violent incidents include the altercation with Murder Inc. at the Hit Factory studio where 50 was stabbed in 2000. There had been no love gained since then.

See Joe Budden calling out 50 Cent for dissing the late Irv Gotti and Fif's response below.

