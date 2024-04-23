10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History

While rap beefs remain a part of the foundation of hip-hop, there are times when a competitive feud between rival MCs has spiraled out of control. The East Coast and West Coast rivalry is one of the biggest examples of this. The fiery feud that transpired throughout the 1990s resulted in real-world violence that included the deaths of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Unfortunately, in certain drill scenes, that gruesome violence is still happening today.

Modern-day rap beef still includes jaw-dropping moments. Some MCs have gone to deplorable lengths to embarrass and disrespect their foes. 50 Cent is known for taking his feuds to the next level, such as the time when he took the mother of Rick Ross' child on a shopping spree, and interviewed her about how lousy Rozay was. Not to mention the G-Unit leader created a whole cartoon series dedicated to trolling Rozay.

Eminem and Benzino's feud has been going on for more than 20 years. Their beef is still alive and well, and has included both Em and Benzino clowning each other's appearance this year. Then there's other wild moments, like Pusha T revealing to the world that Drake has a secret kid, Nas pretending to lynch a Jay-Z effigy at Hot 97's Summer Jam Festival. Some beefs have really pushed the boundaries of what's respectable and acceptable, which rap fans have even chimed in to criticize rappers for going too far. Here's a look at a few of the most diabolical beefs in rap history below.