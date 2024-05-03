Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘6:16 in L.A.’ Diss Track
Kendrick Lamar has surprised the rap world yet again by returning with another diss track aimed at Drake titled "6:16 in L.A." The song appeared on Kendrick's Instagram account on Friday morning (May 3). This is K-Dot's second diss track aimed at Drizzy in less than a week following "Euphoria," which dropped on Tuesday (April 30). Kendrick is going back to back.
On "6:16 in L.A.," Kendrick takes aim at Drake once again, implying throughout the song that the 6 God's own people within his OVO camp want him gone, and that there's a mole among his team.
Read through all the lyrics of Kendrick's "6:16 in L.A." diss track below.
Full Lyrics for Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in L.A." Diss Track
Intro
Uh
Uh
Uh, yeah
Yeah, it's survival
Survival
Uh, I think somebody lyin'
Smells like some lyin'
I don't see no fire
Verse 1
Off-White sunseeker had the Marina
Fuck a Phantom, I like to buy yachts when I get the fever
Wine cooler spill on my white T-shirt, the sightseer
Trifecta: money, morals, and culture, that's my leisure
My visa, passport tatted, I show up in Ibiza
Lucali's dwellin' in Brooklyn, just to put me some pizza
Who could reach this? Only God could teleport this type of freedom
My God, my confession is yours, but
Who am I if I don't go to war?
There's opportunity when livin' with laws
I discover myself when I fall short
Raise my hands to a fallen sky, I fantasize
Me jumpin' planets and mortal lies, I correspond
Three angels watchin' me all the time
Put my children to sleep, with a prayer, then close my eyes, definition of peace
Tell me who gon' stop me? I come from love, and still cover my heart, then open me up
Remember when, picked up a pen, wrote lyrics that I could trust
Timid soul, stare in the mirror, askin' where I was from
Often, I know this type of power is gon' cost, but I live in circadian rhythms of a shooting star
The mannerisms of Raphael, I can heal and give you art
But the industry's cook as I pick the carcass apart
Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on Ak'
Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back
Ain't no brownie points will be on your chest
Harassin' and, f**kin' with good people
And good people go to 'Bec
Conspiracies 'bout cash dog? That's not even the leak
Find the truths like cash dog, I just need you to think
Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see
Have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?
Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person
Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it
Can't "Toosie Slide" up out of this one, it's just gon' resurface
Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose
It was fun 'til you start to put money in the streets
Then lost money, 'cause they came back with no receipts
I'm sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace
But war ready, if the world's ready to see you bleed
The Elohim, KTW, no you can't sleep
These images trouble you, know the wire in the circle should puzzle you
If you were street smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you
A hunnid n***as that you got on salary, and twenty of 'em want you as a casualty
And one of them is actually, next to you
And two of them is practically tied to your lifestyle, just don't got the audacity to tell you
But let me tell you some game, 'cause I can see you my lil' homie
You playin' dirty with propaganda, it blow up on ya
You're playin' dirty with Zack Bia and Twitter bots
But your reality can't hide behind Wi-Fi
Your lil' memes is losing steam, they figured you out
The forced opinions is not convincin', y'all need a new route
It's time you look around on who's around you, before you figure that you're not alone
Ask what Mike would do.