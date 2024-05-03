Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘6:16 in L.A.’ Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar has surprised the rap world yet again by returning with another diss track aimed at Drake titled "6:16 in L.A." The song appeared on Kendrick's Instagram account on Friday morning (May 3). This is K-Dot's second diss track aimed at Drizzy in less than a week following "Euphoria," which dropped on Tuesday (April 30). Kendrick is going back to back.

On "6:16 in L.A.," Kendrick takes aim at Drake once again, implying throughout the song that the 6 God's own people within his OVO camp want him gone, and that there's a mole among his team.

Read through all the lyrics of Kendrick's "6:16 in L.A." diss track below.

Full Lyrics for Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in L.A." Diss Track

Intro

Uh

Uh

Uh, yeah

Yeah, it's survival

Survival

Uh, I think somebody lyin'

Smells like some lyin'

I don't see no fire

Verse 1

Off-White sunseeker had the Marina

Fuck a Phantom, I like to buy yachts when I get the fever

Wine cooler spill on my white T-shirt, the sightseer

Trifecta: money, morals, and culture, that's my leisure

My visa, passport tatted, I show up in Ibiza

Lucali's dwellin' in Brooklyn, just to put me some pizza

Who could reach this? Only God could teleport this type of freedom

My God, my confession is yours, but

Who am I if I don't go to war?

There's opportunity when livin' with laws

I discover myself when I fall short

Raise my hands to a fallen sky, I fantasize

Me jumpin' planets and mortal lies, I correspond

Three angels watchin' me all the time

Put my children to sleep, with a prayer, then close my eyes, definition of peace

Tell me who gon' stop me? I come from love, and still cover my heart, then open me up

Remember when, picked up a pen, wrote lyrics that I could trust

Timid soul, stare in the mirror, askin' where I was from

Often, I know this type of power is gon' cost, but I live in circadian rhythms of a shooting star

The mannerisms of Raphael, I can heal and give you art

But the industry's cook as I pick the carcass apart

Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on Ak'

Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back

Ain't no brownie points will be on your chest

Harassin' and, f**kin' with good people

And good people go to 'Bec

Conspiracies 'bout cash dog? That's not even the leak

Find the truths like cash dog, I just need you to think

Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see

Have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?

Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person

Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it

Can't "Toosie Slide" up out of this one, it's just gon' resurface

Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose

It was fun 'til you start to put money in the streets

Then lost money, 'cause they came back with no receipts

I'm sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace

But war ready, if the world's ready to see you bleed

The Elohim, KTW, no you can't sleep

These images trouble you, know the wire in the circle should puzzle you

If you were street smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you

A hunnid n***as that you got on salary, and twenty of 'em want you as a casualty

And one of them is actually, next to you

And two of them is practically tied to your lifestyle, just don't got the audacity to tell you

But let me tell you some game, 'cause I can see you my lil' homie

You playin' dirty with propaganda, it blow up on ya

You're playin' dirty with Zack Bia and Twitter bots

But your reality can't hide behind Wi-Fi

Your lil' memes is losing steam, they figured you out

The forced opinions is not convincin', y'all need a new route

It's time you look around on who's around you, before you figure that you're not alone

Ask what Mike would do.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in LA" Diss Track