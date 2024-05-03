Kendrick Lamar Slides on Drake on Second Diss Record ‘6:16 in L.A.’

Kendrick Lamar is going back-to-back on Drake by releasing another diss song titled "6:16 in L.A."

Kendrick Lamar Slides on Drake Again

On Friday morning (May 3), Kendrick Lamar dropped his second Drake diss song in less than a week via Instagram.

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see/Have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?" Kendrick raps on the track below. "Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone in your team is whispering that you deserve it/Can't 'Toosie Slide' out of this one, it's just gon' resurface/Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose/It was fun 'til you start to put money up in the streets/Then lost money, 'cause they came back with the no receipts."

Kendrick Lamar Drops "Euphoria"

Fans are still reeling from the "Euphoria" diss track K-Dot released on Tuesday (April 30). On the song, the Compton, Calif. rapper responded to being dissed by Drake on "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." The multi-layered diss is full of Easter eggs and finds Kendrick wiggin' on Drizzy for over six minutes.

The new track comes on the heels of rumors that Drake would be releasing a new Kendrick diss on Friday. The track failed to materialize and now K-Dot is serving up more heat.

Hip-Hop Titans Battle It Out

Now that Kendrick Lamar has officially evened the score, things are starting to get very intense between two of hip-hop's biggest titans. Fans have a battle on their hands the likes that hip-hop hasn't seen since Jay-Z and Nas traded vicious shots at the heights of their powers in the early 2000s. With Drake and Kendrick both already releasing two diss songs a piece, this beef is already as intense as Esco and Hov's, and in a shorter period of time. The Drake and Kendrick beef doesn't seem like it's going be over any time soon. When will it end? How far will it go? Only time will tell.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss "6:16 in L.A." below.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in L.A."