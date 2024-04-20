Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Drake’s A.I. Diss Track ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’
After officially releasing his Kendrick Lamar diss track "Push Ups," Drake hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (April 19) and posted an audio clip called "Taylor Made Freestyle."
On the song, which can be heard below, the Toronto rap superstar shames Kendrick for his late response to his diss track "Push Ups." Additionally, in his audio clip, Drizzy used Artificial Intelligence to mimicked the voices of iconic rappers Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, seemingly in an attempt to provoke K-Dot to respond to his diss track.
Here are the full lyrics to Drake's A.I. diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle."
A.I. Tupac Shakur:
Killuminati
Dons rise again
You can see it in my eyes again
VERSE: A.I. Tupac Shakur
Kendrick we need ya/The West Coast savior
Engraving you name in some hip-hop history
If you deal with this viciously
You seem a little nervous about all the publicity
F**k this Canadian light skinned Dot
We need to know the no-debated West Coast victory, man
Call him a b***h for me
Talk about him liking young girls that's a gift from me
Heard it on the Budden podcast, it's gotta be true
They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive in a n***a under 5 foot 5 so it's gotta be you
I would beef the whole f**kin' game
Me and Snoop Dogg, have my shirt off in the House of Blues
K, you gotta f**k this n***a girl, he gotta get abused
All that s**t about burning tattoos, he is not amused
That's jail talk for real thugs, you gotta be you
Gotta leave this muthaf**ker broken and bruised before we really lose
You asked for the smoke, now it seem you too busy for the smoke, I won't lie, the people confused
Now you 'bout to give this s**t another week
And fall back to home girl who runnin' numbers up? I woulda refused
F**k these industry relationships, she not in your shoes
You supposed to be the boogeyman, go do what you do
Unless this is a moment that you tell us this not really you
In that case, there's nothing left to say, I just pass it to Snoop
VERSE 2: A.I. Snoop Dogg
Nephew, what the f**k you really 'bout to do?
We passed you the torch at the House of Blues
And now you got to do some dirty work, you know how to move, right? Right?
I know you never been to jail, or wore jumpsuits and shower shoes
Never shot nobody, never stabbed nobody
Never did nothing violent to no one, it's the homies that empower you
But still, you gotta show this f**king owl who's boss on the West
Now's a time to really make a power move
'Cause right now it's looking like you writing out the game plan on how to lose
How to bark up the wrong tree and then get your head popped in a crowded room
World is watching this chess game, but are you out of moves?
Dot, you know that the D-O-G never f**king doubted you
But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue of what the f**k you 'bout to do
VERSE 3: Drake
Yeah, unc', that's the truth
I'm definitely 'bout to come around the Lang gang and let my f**king bowel move
S**ting on you n***as from a whole different altitude
High up in the sky like I'm Howard Hughes
The first one really only took me an hour or two
The next one is really 'bout to bring out the coward in you
But now we gotta wait a f**king week 'cause Taylor Swift is your new Top
And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve
This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud
She Taylor made, you scheduled with Ant, you out of the loop
Hate all you corporate industry puppets, I'm not in the mood
I love it when you niggas talk loose like I'm not in the room
Since "Like That," your tone changed a little, you not as enthused
How are you not in the booth? It feel like you kinda removed
You tryna let this s**t die down, nah, nah, nah
Not this time, n***a, you followin' through
I guess you need another week to figure out how to improve
What the f**k is taking so long? We waitin' on you
The rest of y'all are definitely involved, y'all gettin' it too
Soon as you get the courage to drop, I'm out on the loose, on the loose
OUTRO: Drake
Yo, shout out to Taylor Swift,
Biggest gangsta in the music game right now
You know, I moved my album when she dropped, I said that already she 'bout milli she gon' do a milly rock on your head top
She got that whole PG Lang on mute like that Beyoncé challenge
Y'all boys quiet for the weekend
Dot, I know you in that NY apartment, you struggling right now, I know it
In the notepad doing lyrical gymnastics, my boy, you better have a muthaf***in’ quintuple entendre on that s**t, some s**t I don’t even understand, like, the s**t better be crazy
We waitin’ on you