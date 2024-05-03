Drake Gets Ruthless on New Kendrick Lamar Diss Track ‘Family Matters,’ Also Goes Hard at Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, Future and The Weeknd

Drake has responded to Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" with a ruthless diss of his own titled "Family Matters." He also goes in on Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Future and The Weeknd.

Drake Responds to Kendrick Lamar's Diss With "Family Matters"

On Friday (May 3), Drake responded to Kendrick Lamar's recent rounds of diss tracks, "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" with "Family Matters." This marks Drake's third diss track aimed at K-Dot, following in the footsteps of "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," which dropped in April. On Drizzy's latest response, he clowns Kendrick for the way he raps, the relationship he has with his wife, Whitney and his fatherhood.

Drake Also Targets Rick Ross, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky on "Family Matters"

When the beat switches, Drake creates a murder scene by going at Rick Ross, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky. The beat switches once again and Drizzy then redirects his aim back to Kendrick Lamar. He accuses K-Dot of beating his wife among other allegations.

The 6 God's new diss comes after Kendrick tore into Drizzy for over six minutes straight on "Euphoria" by going in on The Boy's clothes, music and overall swagger. He insults Drizzy's "fairytale stories," biracial background and penchant for sleeping with unworthy women. Kendrick also name-drops Sexyy Red, Drake's friend Chubbs and Lil Yachty to cut Drake even more. The track arrived on April 30.

K-Dot then continued his relentless attack on Drizzy with "6:16 in LA," which he dropped three days later on May 3. Throughout the song, Kendrick continued to imply that he knew dark secrets about Drake, and claimed the 6 God had a mole inside his OVO camp.

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see/Have you ever thought that OVO was workin' for me?" Kendrick raps.

Needless to say, Drake had a lot to respond to on "Family Matters."

Drake Has Been Waiting to Battle Kendrick Lamar

Drake has been incredibly eager to battle Kendrick Lamar, and is very excited his wish is coming true, according to DJ Akademiks. The hip-hop blogger and streamer spoke about his relationship with Drizzy in a sit-down with Adam 22 and Trap Lore Ross on the Off the Record podcast on April 24.

"From what he’s told me, he’s been waiting for this for 10 years," Ak said. "He’s watched the pattern. He specifically told me, 'Yo, I’ve watched this guy do the same bait and switch every time. He drops a verse that people are hyped up about, that people are like, 'Oh, he’s coming at you.' I’m always ready to defend myself. I’m always ready to engage… and then he goes ghost and nothing happens.'"

Needless to say that didn't happen, as both Kendrick and Drake are now 10 toes down in this feud.

Check out Drake's new Kendrick Lamar diss track "Family Matters" below.

Listen to Drake's "Family Matters" Diss Track Aimed at Kendrick Lamar

See Drake's Announcement of His "Family Matters" Diss