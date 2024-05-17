A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rapsody, Wolfacejoeyy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Hip-hop has had no shortage of drama this year but fans have gotten some great music in the process. This week, we get the return of a popular rapper-singer from the Bronx, the fourth album from one of the rap game's most respected female spitters, the latest LP from a bubbling newcomer out of Staten Island and more.

A Boogie Wit Da Hood Drops Better Off Alone Album

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's is back with his fifth studio album, Better Off Alone. The LP's cover art features the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer in a daring pose, defying the laws of gravity as he stands alone on the side of a towering building as if he's Spider-Man. It appears that his face is covered with only his glowing eyes showing.

The project boasts 21 tracks featuring rap cameos from Future, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Fridayy, Mariah The Scientist and more. The set's first single is "Steppas." On Wednesday (May 15), the 28-year-old musician hopped on his Instagram page to share a trailer for his new album. The clip, which can be viewed below, features footage of A Boogie performing live in front of a large crowd of fans on various concert stages.

Rapsody Returns on Please Don't Cry LP

After a five-year hiatus, Rapsody returns with her new opus, Please Don't Cry. The North Carolina wordsmith is delivering her most personal work yet as it explores themes of self-love and personal expression.

To promote her 22-song collection, Rapsody embarked on a comprehensive social media campaign. The 41-year-old rhymer shared engaging videos of herself being interviewed by actor Sanaa Lathan and her long-time music idol, Erykah Badu. In her intimate conversation with Badu, they delved into the creative process behind their collaborative song, "3:AM."

Please Don't Cry boasts guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Baby Tate and Hit-Boy who produced the powerful track "Asteroids," which can be viewed below.

Wolfacejoeyy Shows His Hand on Valentino Album

After garnering viral TikTok hits with "Buku" in 2023 and "Cake" in 2024, Wolfacejoeyy is ready to shine with his solo project, Valentino. As the title suggests, the Staten Island, N.Y. native is bringing a unique blend of sexy drill music and sing-songy rhymes.

Although the 21-year-old is fairly new to the music industry, he's got big dreams. In an interview with XXL's The Break, which can be viewed below, Wolfacejoeyy said he plans to stay true to himself and his music while exploring all facets of the rap game.

"I want to be able to create as freely as I possibly can," Wolf said. "There's a lot of conversation of like, you know, 'jack of all trades, master of none.' I want to be jack of all trades, master of all. I want to be able to experiment and grow, and just become a well-rounded musician. Just be able to execute the crazy, bat s**t ideas I have in my brain."

Listen to all the new projects from Mach-Hommy, Kamaiyah, Big30 and more below.