Drake and Future Reunite After Beef on New Song ‘Ran to Atlanta’

Drake and Future reunite after their beef on the new Iceman album track "Ran to Atlanta."

On Friday (May 15), Drizzy finally put out his long-awaited Iceman LP, in addition to two more albums: Habibti and Maid of Honour. The Iceman album features guest appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, Molly Santana and Drake's former friend-turned-frenemy, Future. Hendrix appears on the song "Ran to Atlanta" featuring Molly Santana. This marks the first time the rappers have appeared on a track together since 2022.

After previously being one of hip-hop's most dynamic non-group duos, a rift seemed to form between Drake and Future in 2023. In March of 2024, Future and Metro Boomin released the album We Don't Trust You, which included several veiled shots at Drake, and the single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, where K-Dot ripped into Aubrey. The song launched one of the biggest rap battles in hip-hop history, between Drake and Kendrick. which included several diss songs, and ultimately, a lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Drake implied on the response song "Push Ups" that he was upset over the fallout with Future and Future was being manipulated into beefing with him by Metro Boomin.

In the two years since then, neither Drake nor Future has spoken directly about what caused the fissure in their friendship, though there has been speculation that it involves a woman. In April, Future was spotted wearing apparel from Drake's Nike Nocta brand. This led to speculation that Drake and Future had mended fences behind the scenes and would reunify on Drake's new album.

Check out Drake's "Ran to Atlanta" featuring Future below.

Listen to Drake's "Ran to Atlanta" Featuring Future