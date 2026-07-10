YoungBoy Never Broke Again Disses Future, Apologizes, Then Disses Future Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again can't seem to make up his mind about Future, dissing the Atlanta rap star, apologizing for it, then turning around and taking another jab.

On Thursday night (July 9), YB sent out an anonymous shot on Instagram aimed at someone who was dropping a new project that night.

"F**k all y’all n**gas, and that other b**ch a*s n**ga better not flop tonight, man,” he said.

Many presumed this to be about Future, who dropped his 10th studio album The Real Me that night. But before it escalated, YB got on Instagram Live with Offset and ultimately apologized for crashing out after Set told him not to let his emotions get the best of him.

"On some G sh*t, I gotta stop that getting emotional sh*t 'cause I really let some other pu**y ass sh*t hurt me and that’s really what got me back on this b**ch going off, trippin'," YB told the former Migos rapper. "I've been doing great. You right though and I thank you for that. I apologize to you and I apologize to them, too. It’s all good. I flashed out. I'm trippin'."

The moment of zen did not last long, however, and YB soon after confirmed he was definitely talking about Future when he went off again and tagged him.

"B**ch, you flopped with your b**ch ass," he said in a new video. "I ain't letting you slide. F**k you, you old ass b**ch. You thought you were going to count me out, too. N**ga, you a h*e."

He eventually walked that back a bit, saying on Live, "Nah, I quit, Offset. On my daughter, I ain’t going to respond to none of them b**ch a*s n**gas no more."

Check out everything YoungBoy Never Broke Again had to say about Future below.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again Come for Future

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