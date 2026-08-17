YoungBoy Never Broke Again Hints at Possible Breakup With His Wife

YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears to hint at a possible breakup with his wife.

On Monday (Aug. 17), YB shared a post on his Instagram Story where he seemed to comment about a possible split with Jazlyn Mychelle.

"Honestly I feel like I lost the only thing complete my family but it’s cool, 5 I love you you need To come home cause that ain’t it," he typed. "I’ll mind my business though like a gangster suppose too."

In a follow-up post, he added a family photo with Jazlyn and two of their kids before adding, "I forgot I was famous."

"You'll never have what I have cause you never gave the love I gave," he posted a short time later. "You can take as many knives to the back like me, and I'll silence you."

YB and Jazlyn have been married since 2023 and have three children together. They welcomed their most recent child in February.

The Louisiana rapper has spent the past few months overseas. Last month, he shared a video on Instagram that showed him dancing with Jazlyn and the kids. A couple of weeks ago, YB confirmed that he has relocated to South Korea and has no plans to return to the United States.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy's team for comment.

Check out Top's posts hinting at a split with Jazlyn Mychelle.

See YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appear to Hint at Possible Breakup With His Wife

See Rappers Who Got Divorced