Ever wonder which rappers have the most kids? Surprisingly, there’s actually quite a few rhymers who have football teams worth of kids, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

DMX had 15 children, Ol' Dirty Bastard has 13 offspring and the late Shawty Lo is survived by 11 kids following his untimely passing in 2016, following a car collision in Atlanta. Rapper and Love & Hip Hop New York star Peter Gunz had his 10th child back in 2016.

In 2019, a DNA test determined that Flavor Flav is the father of a 2-year-old boy at his then-age of 60. The Public Enemy artist has seven other children from previous relationships. Future reportedly has eight children after the attorney for a Florida woman named Eliza Seraphin confirmed positive DNA test results to XXL, revealing that the rapper is the father of her 1-year-old daughter.

Fetty Wap doesn't trail very far behind Hendrix. Fetty welcomed a baby girl with reality television star Alexis Skyy in January of 2018. Months later, the mother of the Paterson, N.J. native's daughter, Zaviera Maxwell, gave birth to a son. Altogether, the Zoo Gang frontman has six children.

Rev. Run of Run-DMC has six children, as seen in his VH1 TV show Run's House back in 2005. Meanwhile, rapper and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Yung Joc has eight children including a set of twins.

The aforementioned rappers aren't the only ones to have numerous children. Take a look below to see which of your favorite rappers have the most children.