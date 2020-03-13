Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 9: Here’s What to Expect From Scrappy, Yung Joc and More

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns on Monday (March 16) and from the looks of things, it's going to be intense.

The super trailer for season nine showcases the turn up in all its many forms, and there's already a face being mushed in the opening scene. Fan favorites like Scrappy, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, Stevie J, Mimi Faust and Rasheeda Frost all return, with other names being added to the cast including burgeoning rappers LightSkinKeisha.

In the over five-minute trailer, Karlie Redd drops a bombshell about her marital status, Sierra is facing some serious jail time, Kirk and Rasheeda are dealing with their son behind bars and Alexis Skyy opens up about being a victim of sex trafficking. Momma Dee is facing some serious health issues as well, and Scrappy is extremely concerned for his mother's well-being.

"You gotta let that drinking all the way go," Scrappy tells his mom. Unfortunately, she doesn't listen, and it leads to a heated moment at a surprise party Momma Dee threw in Scrappy's honor.

Even Yung Joc has some marital drama he's dealing with. "Ever since I asked you to be my wife you been really different," he says to his girl. He even tells Scrappy's mom, Momma Dee, that his fiancée is pushing for him to get a vasectomy. Joc brings up the possibility of having more kids to his future wife, to which she replies, "We do not need no more damn kids!"

Check out the full super trailer for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta below, ahead of its premiere on Monday 8/7c, only on VH1.