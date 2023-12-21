These Are Hip-Hop’s Most Entertaining Moms

There are several entertaining mothers who are just as outspoken as their famous rapping sons. In some cases, these beloved matriarchs have a huge fan base on social media that rivals their sons' massive followings.

Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey is, arguably, one of the most outspoken people on social media. If she's not trolling her son then she's going viral for something she said while on Instagram Live. Recently, Mama Karlissa jokingly announced that she will launch her OnlyFans on Blue's birthday, which is on Jan. 19, 2024. She later joked that Blueface would appreciate her having an OnlyFans account since he has called her a whore. Yes, Blue and Karlissa have a unique mother-son relationship.

Meanwhile, Sherhonda Gaulden, the mother of NBA YoungBoy, enjoys entertaining on social media as a loving grandmother and artist. Recently, she revealed her songwriting skills by premiering a new song called "I Wanna Be Free," which she wrote just for Cardi B. Sherhonda's New Orleans-influenced bounce track can be viewed below.

Scrappy's mother Deborah Bryant, a.k.a. Momma Dee, is still a fixture on reality TV. Momma Dee continues to bring some controversy with her on the VH1 hit reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Recently, the veteran cast member got into a verbal squabble with new cast member Sukihana on the show. In the clip, which can be seen below, Momma Dee doesn't mince words about how she feels about Suki.

So with that, XXL has compiled a list of some of the most entertaining moms in hip-hop who are getting some shine on social media. Check it out below.