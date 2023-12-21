These Are Hip-Hop’s Most Entertaining Moms
There are several entertaining mothers who are just as outspoken as their famous rapping sons. In some cases, these beloved matriarchs have a huge fan base on social media that rivals their sons' massive followings.
Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey is, arguably, one of the most outspoken people on social media. If she's not trolling her son then she's going viral for something she said while on Instagram Live. Recently, Mama Karlissa jokingly announced that she will launch her OnlyFans on Blue's birthday, which is on Jan. 19, 2024. She later joked that Blueface would appreciate her having an OnlyFans account since he has called her a whore. Yes, Blue and Karlissa have a unique mother-son relationship.
Meanwhile, Sherhonda Gaulden, the mother of NBA YoungBoy, enjoys entertaining on social media as a loving grandmother and artist. Recently, she revealed her songwriting skills by premiering a new song called "I Wanna Be Free," which she wrote just for Cardi B. Sherhonda's New Orleans-influenced bounce track can be viewed below.
Scrappy's mother Deborah Bryant, a.k.a. Momma Dee, is still a fixture on reality TV. Momma Dee continues to bring some controversy with her on the VH1 hit reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Recently, the veteran cast member got into a verbal squabble with new cast member Sukihana on the show. In the clip, which can be seen below, Momma Dee doesn't mince words about how she feels about Suki.
So with that, XXL has compiled a list of some of the most entertaining moms in hip-hop who are getting some shine on social media. Check it out below.
Karlissa Saffold Harvey
Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, is arguably one of the most outspoken and entertaining moms on Instagram. If she's not trolling her son, then she's poking fun at other rappers. Karlissa recently announced that she will launch her OnlyFans on her son's birthday, which is Jan. 19, 2024. She may be trolling though.
Nancy Bradley Jones (a.k.a. Mama Jones)
Mama Jones, Jim Jones' beloved mother, is the self-proclaimed first mama of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise. Although she's not a featured player on the popular reality series, Mama Jones' eccentric personality can be seen on social media. The 62-year-old matriarch is currently filming her new reality court series Street Justice where she will preside as Judge Mama Jones.
Sherhonda Gaulden
Not only is NBA Youngboy's mom Sherhonda Gaulden a proud grandmother of 10 grandkids, she also loves to entertain her fans on her Instagram page. Recently, Sherhonda revealed her songwriting talents by releasing a new song called "I Wanna Be Free," which she penned with Cardi B in mind. You can listen to her rap on her New Orleans-influenced bounce track below.
Debra "Deb" Antney
Waka Flocka Flame's mom Deb Antney is a well-respected manager in the rap game who shares some of her life as a mom, grandmom and boss on her Instagram account. The industry go-getter is currently looking for up-and-coming female rappers for her reality series, Deb's House.
Deborah "Momma Dee" Bryant
Next to Mama Jones, Deborah Bryant, better known as Momma Dee, is not the one to play with on VH1 hit reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Scrappy's mother is still a cast member on the series and recently got into it with fellow cast member Sukihana. One thing about Momma Dee—she keeps it really real. Watch the video below.
Jamie Demons-King
Jamie Demons-King is the fierce and protective mom of YNW Melly who's currently set to be retried in the double-murder of his two friends. When she's not giving fans updates on her son's well-being, she's posting very sexy photos on her Instagram page. See below.