Blueface’s Release Date for Probation Violation Not Yet Determined Despite Rumors He Could Be Out of Jail Soon

Blueface's release date for his probation violation has not yet been determined, despite rumors he could get out of jail in the next few weeks.

Blueface Release Date Undetermined

Rumors have been afloat that Blueface could potentially be released on July 29 after the rapper's dad asked for fans to pray for his son on TikTok.

"Sitting over here hoping and praying that they release my son in the next 20 days," the rapper's dad said in an Instagram Story on July 10.

However, while Blueface does have a court date scheduled for July 29, it's not clear whether or not the rapper will actually walk free. In a statement to XXL, Santa Clarita, Calif.'s Deputy District Attorney Tatiana Chahoian said Blueface could still serve time for his probation violation.

"Long story short—Blueface’s release date has not been determined as of yet," she said. "He has a court date for sentencing on the probation violation on July 29, 2024 and on that date, the judge will determine how much time, if any, he will be serving."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Are Both Currently Behind Bars

Blueface has been behind bars for seven months stemming from a probation violation and currently remains in custody despite being initially scheduled for release on July 2. Chrisean Rock, the mother of Blueface's child, was also arrested in June after she attended a court hearing for her baby daddy in San Bernadino, Calif. Chrisean's arrest reportedly stems from her allegedly assaulting a backup dancer at Tamar Braxton’s Love and War 10th Anniversary show performance in Los Angeles in November of 2023. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail last month but faces extradition to Oklahoma where she has an active warrant from an incident in 2022.