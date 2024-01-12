Blueface Shown in Video Footage Turning Himself in to Jail for Probation Violation

Blueface has reportedly turned himself in to jail for a probation violation. The rapper's mom claims he's now behind bars due to incidents involving Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.

On Friday (Jan. 12), No Jumper shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Blueface allegedly turning himself in to jail for a probation violation.

"I'm handling some mandatory issues man," Blue said in the video. "I'll see you on the other side."

Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold, also hopped on Instagram and said that the rapper had turned himself in after catching two separate charges that allegedly involve Alexis and Rock. She wouldn't elaborate on what exactly he was charged with.

"Lord knows our hearts are praying for Jonathan," Saffold wrote on her Instagram Story. "Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other. That's why it's so quiet praying everyone understands now why I didn't want them together. Because parents want what's best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents."

She added, "My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again. Because they don't listen...If I'm lying tell them to tell why he in there. Because it all could have been avoided. Especially knowing who he is and that he was on probation when BM #1 threw a glass at security and BM #2 hit a fan. When u with people who love you they don't get s**t started then act like nothing happened. If they both love him they would stand up and say what happened and apologize to me because I tried to get them all to do the right thing."

Saffold concluded, "I have already accepted accountability and charged my son with being a follower and consistently saying he didn't listen to my warnings from day 1. Now they have children they will have to get to listen or the generation disappointed will continue."

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.

Wack 100 Implies Blueface Is Behind Bars

Saffold's post comes after Wack 100 also implied on Instagram on Friday (Jan. 12) that Blueface was locked up. The "Thotiana" rapper's manager posted a discolored mugshot to his Instagram. He wrote "Free Blueface" on the side of it. Wack also didn't offer any details regarding why Blueface would be in jail. He then posted another Instagram a few hours after that advertised for "Free Blueface" merch.

Blueface was given a suspended sentence of 24-60 months for his role in a Las Vegas shooting in October of 2023. During the court date last October, he was also sentenced to no more than three years of probation. A suspended sentence traditionally serves as a legal arrangement in which a person found guilty of a crime will only be sent to prison if he or she commits another crime during a specified period of time.



Watch the video of Blueface turning himself in below.

Watch Blueface Turn Himself in to Jail

See Wack 100 and Blueface's Mom's Posts On Instagram

